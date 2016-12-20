[ACCIDENT] Rainy Weather Blamed for Crash that Killed a 64-Year-Old Corvette Driver
A Corvette driver lost his life Friday morning when his 2013 Grand Sport coupe slammed into a tree during a storm Friday morning in the Miramar, California area. San Diego police say Jack Villanueva, 64, of San Diego apparently lost control of his Corvette on the rain-slicked roadway as he headed south in the 8000 block of Kearny Villa Road just south of Miramar Way around 8:30 a.m., spinning out and slamming into a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.
