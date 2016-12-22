7 picks for NYE dinners in San Diego
To usher in 2017, we've gathered some of the hottest restaurants around San Diego ideal for celebrating, dining and toasting the arrival of a new year. Here are our top picks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|2 hr
|raw1911
|18
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|5 hr
|Stock News
|1
|History in ElCajon
|23 hr
|Dreamer
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Troy
|159
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|Tue
|A Disgruntled Cal...
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Asian girl
|40
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC