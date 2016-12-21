2 Arrests in Mira Mesa Shooting
The investigation into a mysterious shooting that locked down a Mira Mesa neighborhood has led to two arrests, San Diego Police confirmed Wednesday. Officers blocked off several streets near Menkar Place and Markab Drive for hours beginning Monday night as the investigation into a fatal shooting led to a SWAT action.
