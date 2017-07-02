"When you used to say 'farmer,' you wouldn't have ...
Chanowk Yisrael runs next door to surprise his neighbors with a bowl of cherries he just harvested with the help of 48 other members of the community. The harvest came from the school across the street, with which he has a Memorandum of Understanding agreement for the use of the garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|The Unknown
|37
|Lets Play Music
|Sat
|Suga
|8
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Bathed in Essence
|48
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Shart breakfast yum
|7,145
|Couple living out of SUV arrested after child f...
|Jun 29
|cletus
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Jun 26
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC