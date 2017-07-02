"When you used to say 'farmer,' you w...

"When you used to say 'farmer,' you wouldn't have ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Chanowk Yisrael runs next door to surprise his neighbors with a bowl of cherries he just harvested with the help of 48 other members of the community. The harvest came from the school across the street, with which he has a Memorandum of Understanding agreement for the use of the garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09) Sat The Unknown 37
Lets Play Music Sat Suga 8
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Sat Bathed in Essence 48
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Sat Shart breakfast yum 7,145
News Couple living out of SUV arrested after child f... Jun 29 cletus 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Jun 26 shanshan 5,458
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 25 cbo 23
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC