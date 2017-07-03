Veterans Say Many with PTSD a Suffer in Silencea During Fourth of July
While Fourth of July fireworks are a traditional sign of celebration for most Americans, they can be painful triggers for military veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. Veterans FOX40 spoke with Monday say there aren't many big campaigns spreading awareness about this issue because vets largely "suffer in silence" about their PTSD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
