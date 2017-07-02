Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks
When an officer pulled over a driver Saturday during a routine traffic stop, he did not immediately spot the 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the bed of the driver's truck. Officer Greg White stopped the 2001 Dodge Ram in North Sacramento when he saw the driver was not wearing his seat belt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Dress Goth for a Casual Party
|5 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|Whoever is violating my accounts...
|9 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Jul 1
|The Unknown
|37
|Lets Play Music
|Jul 1
|Suga
|8
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jul 1
|Bathed in Essence
|48
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Jul 1
|Shart breakfast yum
|7,145
|Couple living out of SUV arrested after child f...
|Jun 29
|cletus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC