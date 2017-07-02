Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of 2,...

Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

When an officer pulled over a driver Saturday during a routine traffic stop, he did not immediately spot the 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the bed of the driver's truck. Officer Greg White stopped the 2001 Dodge Ram in North Sacramento when he saw the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

