Soccer: San Antonio FC bounces back from first loss, secures tie

AJ Ajeakwa , shown here in an earlier match this season, scored the tying goal in San Antonio FC's 1-1 draw vs. Sacramento Republic FC. Photo by Darren Abate/For the Express-News Coming off its first loss of the season, and having to wait a week for an opportunity to redeem itself, San Antonio FC looked early on Saturday like it might have been dealing with a hangover from the setback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.