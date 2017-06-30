Single-payer fight: grisly imagery, death threats

SACRAMENTO >> The surprise decision by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to block California's single-payer health care bill, which the Democrat on Friday called “woefully incomplete,” has so infuriated the California Nurses Association - the bill's sponsor - that the group has launched an aggressive campaign to pressure him to change his mind. The speaker says he's even getting threats of violence online, directed at him and his family - a claim that a union spokesman on Wednesday dismissed as an attempt to distract the public from his actions.

