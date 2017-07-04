ShotSpotter Leads Police to Gunman, S...

ShotSpotter Leads Police to Gunman, Stolen Firearm

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Sacramento Police say officers responded to gunfire detected by ShotSpotter and ended up arrested a man with a stolen handgun. Officers say they responded to the back yard of a home on 33rd Avenue in the Brentwood area and found two men sitting in a truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whoever is violating my accounts... 56 min Ecuas Traf Jr 2
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 58 min JTTF 7,150
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 5 hr Clint 27
How to Dress Goth for a Casual Party Mon Andymolly 1
A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09) Jul 1 The Unknown 37
Lets Play Music Jul 1 Suga 8
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Jul 1 Bathed in Essence 48
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC