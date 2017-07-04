ShotSpotter Leads Police to Gunman, Stolen Firearm
Sacramento Police say officers responded to gunfire detected by ShotSpotter and ended up arrested a man with a stolen handgun. Officers say they responded to the back yard of a home on 33rd Avenue in the Brentwood area and found two men sitting in a truck.
