Sacramento, Calif., to Serve as 'Green City' with...

Last week, Volkswagen cemented its interest in establishing an electric vehicle carsharing network in California's capital city of Sacramento. The auto manufacturer, as a part of the $14.7 billion settlement caused by the 2015 diesel emissions scandal, will devote $44 million to build out its first "Green City," or network of electric vehicle charging stations and EV carsharing services.

