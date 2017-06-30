Sacramento, Calif., to Serve as 'Green City' with...
Last week, Volkswagen cemented its interest in establishing an electric vehicle carsharing network in California's capital city of Sacramento. The auto manufacturer, as a part of the $14.7 billion settlement caused by the 2015 diesel emissions scandal, will devote $44 million to build out its first "Green City," or network of electric vehicle charging stations and EV carsharing services.
