Sacramento-area girl crowned as Miss Californiaa s Outstanding Teen

Violet Joy Hansen of El Dorado Hills was crowned Miss California's Outstanding Teen on Friday at downtown Fresno's Saroyan Theatre. "My ultimate goals are to be an 'EGOT' recipient and to be Miss America 2021, on the 100th anniversary," she said.

