Peele: Milpitas reverse public records case shows why practice is wrong

Milpitas City Manager Tom Williams speaks during the dedication ceremony of Cesar Chavez Plaza in Milpitas. Williams has gone to court to block public release of records about his job performance Photo by Stoney Meagher/Stoney's Photography It means a basic tenet of open government in this state, the California Public Records Act, is being used in reverse to slam doors and cover behinds.

