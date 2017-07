Oak Park community BBQ brings hope amid gun violence

WEBVTT IS BEGINNING TO PREVENT FUTUREVIOLENCE.THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND BEGINNING ACONVERSATION OF OPTIMISM.>> THIS IS A NICE DAY.BEAUTIFUL DAY.EVERYBODY IS OUT HAVING FUNTODAY.VICKI: FOOD, MUSIC, FAMILY,BRINGING TOGETHER OAK PARK,BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS, TO BREAKDOWN A VIOLENT PROBLEM.>> IT'S A HOLIDAY WEEKEND INWHICH THERE IS ALCOHOL INVOLVED.THERE IS FIREWORKS.THERE IS A LOT OF PENT UPENERGY.AND IT'S IMPORTANT TO DIFFUSETHAT A LITTLE BIT.VICKI: IN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS,THREE SEPARATE SHOOTINGS SHOOKTHE OAK PARK COMMUNITY, CLAIMINGTHE LIVES OF TWO MEN, ANDINDUCING AN EARLY PREGNANCY FORONE WOMAN AND HER NEWBORN.>> THERE WAS JUST SO MUCHVIOLENCE GOING ON AT THEBEGINNING OF SUMMER, PEOPLELOSING THEIR LIVES, WE JUST HADTO ESCALATE OUR RESPONSE.VICKI: SUNDAY'S BARBEQUE ATMCCLATCHY PARK, FOLLOWING APEACE WALK, SENDING A MESSAGE.>> WE DID A WALK WITH THECOMMUNITY AND IT WAS ABSOLUTELYIMPRESSIVE.ALL ... (more)

