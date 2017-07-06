Northern California doctor accused of child sex abuse
A Northern California doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abusing eight minors, some of whom were his patients. Redding police said Thursday that Dr. Benjamin Shettell has been booked on suspicion of sexually abusing victims ranging in age from six to 17, and they expect more may come forward.
