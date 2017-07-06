Northern California doctor accused of...

Northern California doctor accused of child sex abuse

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A Northern California doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abusing eight minors, some of whom were his patients. Redding police said Thursday that Dr. Benjamin Shettell has been booked on suspicion of sexually abusing victims ranging in age from six to 17, and they expect more may come forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 4 hr Popeye the Sailor 7,159
Whoever is violating my accounts... Thu Your Service Prov... 4
Recover Data after Factory Reset Android Wed popular science 4
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Tue Clint 27
How to Dress Goth for a Casual Party Jul 3 Andymolly 1
A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09) Jul 1 The Unknown 37
Lets Play Music Jul 1 Suga 8
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,015 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC