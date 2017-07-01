Newly Opened Sacramento Parks Gear Up for Busy July Fourth Weekend
Discovery Park, a popular place for people to launch boats and other watercraft along the Sacramento River, has actually been open for a few weeks, but that was considered a soft opening. Saturday, the official opening coincided with the first day people were allowed to go to Tiscornia Park along the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.
