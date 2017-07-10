New website promotes Delta tourism
The Delta Conservancy's Delta Marketing Task Force and the Delta Protection Commission have launched VisitCADelta.com to promote the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta as a world-class tourism destination. The website lists outdoor recreational activities, many places to eat, wineries and wine tasting, events, overnight accommodations, and several other Delta attractions.
