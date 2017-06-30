Judges get leeway to keep long terms for a three strikersa

Judges get leeway to keep long terms ...

Judges get leeway to keep long terms for a three strikers

14 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

SACRAMENTO >> California judges have broad authority to refuse to shorten the sentences of “three strike” inmates despite recent laws aimed at reducing the prison population, the state Supreme Court ruled. In a 4-3 decision, the high court said Monday that judges may decline to cut prison terms for inmates who qualify for reductions under a 2012 law intended to reform the three-strikes repeat-offender law.

