Judges get leeway to keep long terms for a three strikersa

SACRAMENTO >> California judges have broad authority to refuse to shorten the sentences of “three strike” inmates despite recent laws aimed at reducing the prison population, the state Supreme Court ruled. In a 4-3 decision, the high court said Monday that judges may decline to cut prison terms for inmates who qualify for reductions under a 2012 law intended to reform the three-strikes repeat-offender law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.