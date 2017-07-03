Human toll mounts in California's riv...

Human toll mounts in California's rivers after boy drowns, man disappears and two bodies are found

Rafters are dumped into the whitewater of the Ewings rapids after their raft overturned on the Kern River in Kernville on June 2. Rafters are dumped into the whitewater of the Ewings rapids after their raft overturned on the Kern River in Kernville on June 2. The human toll from California's dangerous river conditions climbed again last weekend after authorities reported a boy drowned and another person missing and the bodies of two others pulled from swift, cold waters in the Sacramento and Central valleys.

