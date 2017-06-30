Hanford woman, 18, sentenced for pimping teen girls
An 18-year-old Central California woman has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for her role in the pimping and human trafficking of younger girls. The Sacramento Bee reports Jelinajane Bedrijo Almario was arrested in Hanford in May 2016.
