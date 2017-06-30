Former UTPA Pitcher Playing Triple-A
SACRAMENTO, CA In his five seasons as a pro, Dusten Knight had only played Class A ball until this year, when he was called up to Triple-A Sacramento. "When I got the call I was super excited, super stoked you know," said the former UTPA pitcher.
