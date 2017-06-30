Flag-waving Californians flock to July 4 parades, parties
Paul Shock laughs as he marches in a 15 foot-tall Uncle Sam in the annual East Sacramento 4th of July parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians wave flags and san patriot songs at Independence Day parades across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whoever is violating my accounts...
|3 hr
|Ecuas Traf Jr
|2
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|JTTF
|7,150
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|8 hr
|Clint
|27
|How to Dress Goth for a Casual Party
|Mon
|Andymolly
|1
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Jul 1
|The Unknown
|37
|Lets Play Music
|Jul 1
|Suga
|8
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jul 1
|Bathed in Essence
|48
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC