Daylight Saving Time is here to stay in California

11 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

SACRAMENTO >> Californians who love their long summer nights need no longer fret about a bill that could have brought an end to the twice-annual changing of the clocks - by landing the state permanently on Standard Time, which we have in the winter. Now, thanks to new amendments by the bill's author, South Bay Assemblyman Kansen Chu, the only possible change to the status quo would be a move to year-round Daylight Saving Time.

