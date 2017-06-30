Daylight Saving Time is here to stay in California
SACRAMENTO >> Californians who love their long summer nights need no longer fret about a bill that could have brought an end to the twice-annual changing of the clocks - by landing the state permanently on Standard Time, which we have in the winter. Now, thanks to new amendments by the bill's author, South Bay Assemblyman Kansen Chu, the only possible change to the status quo would be a move to year-round Daylight Saving Time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|JTTF
|7,158
|Whoever is violating my accounts...
|17 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|Wed
|popular science
|4
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Tue
|Clint
|27
|How to Dress Goth for a Casual Party
|Jul 3
|Andymolly
|1
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Jul 1
|The Unknown
|37
|Lets Play Music
|Jul 1
|Suga
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC