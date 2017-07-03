City Plans a Water Vaulta Under McKinley Park
The city is looking to prevent flooding in East Sacramento by building a massive water storage tank under McKinley Park. Officials are calling the project the McKinley Water Vault, with the tank 30 to 40 feet underground -- spanning an acre and a half.
