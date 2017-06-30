City Leaders March Against Oak Parka s Growing Violence
Sacramento City officials, religious leaders and activists in the Oak Park neighborhood are marching through the streets to make a statement that violence won't be tolerated. This comes after a rash of shootings and killings over the past several weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
