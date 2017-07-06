City Code Enforcement Cracking Down on Hundreds of Abandoned Homes
When Rick Flint bought his home in North Sacramento, he knew it was a fixer-upper. But he didn't expect his biggest challenge to be the abandoned home next door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Empire Electric Equipment Supply
|1 hr
|lacommerciallighting
|1
|Whoever is violating my accounts...
|10 hr
|Hillbilly
|8
|California Senate OKs real estate fee to fund m...
|18 hr
|Clint
|4
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Rush Limberger
|7,177
|Lets Play Music
|Tue
|JTTGhey
|17
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Mon
|Clint
|37
|Dr. Umar Johnson: A SCAM ARTIST AND A FRAUD!
|Jul 8
|Andrew H Brown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC