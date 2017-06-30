California hate crimes up; blacks, Jews, gay men targets
In this file photo, Tom Garing cleans up racist graffiti painted on the side of a mosque in what officials are calling an apparent hate crime in Roseville California's attorney general says the number of hate crimes increased about 11 percent last year, the second consecutive double-digit increase after years of decline. The report released Monday shows 931 hate crimes statewide in 2016, nearly 100 more than in 2015.
