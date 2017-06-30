Calif. woman, 18, sentenced for pimping younger girls
An 18-year-old central California woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison for pimping and trafficking younger girls. Jelinajane Bedrijo Almario was arrested in the city of Hanford in May 2016, the Sacramento Bee reported.
