Arrest made in killing at south Sacramento pot grow house

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of another man at a marijuana grow house, officers said. Nicholas Stephan Valadez, of Sacramento, was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Friday and charged with the murder of Jessie Orozco, 30, which happened on Dec. 30, according to the sheriff's department.

