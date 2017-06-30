Appellation Trail

Now that the state has merged its medical and adult-use recreational regimes into one law, what's next? Is everyone happy yet? In late June, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a budget bill rider authored by North Coast State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, that aimed to fully square up 2016's Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act with the Adult Use of Marijuana Act - while protecting North Coast growers from a rapacious Big Cannabis onslaught. Enter MAUCRSA, the Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, roughly pronounced "mao-curser."

