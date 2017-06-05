Youa re not alone in your outrage over gas tax
SACRAMENTO >> Californians may hate swerving to avoid potholes, but a new law that will charge drivers an extra $10 a month to pave over the state's problem roads is provoking its own kind of road rage. People up and down the Golden State - and all but the most liberal of Democrats - are against the gas tax that the Legislature narrowly passed in April, according to a new poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies.
