Youa re not alone in your outrage ove...

Youa re not alone in your outrage over gas tax

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

SACRAMENTO >> Californians may hate swerving to avoid potholes, but a new law that will charge drivers an extra $10 a month to pave over the state's problem roads is provoking its own kind of road rage. People up and down the Golden State - and all but the most liberal of Democrats - are against the gas tax that the Legislature narrowly passed in April, according to a new poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 1 hr Miss Fluffy 21
News Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08) 2 hr Digbe 127
Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm... 21 hr canaanchina 1
Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module 21 hr canaanchina 1
Bin Washing Station, Combined Type Washer with ... 21 hr canaanchina 1
High-efficiency Film Coater with Perforated Dru... 21 hr canaanchina 1
Charging Series Pharma Lifter, Pharma Lifter fo... 21 hr canaanchina 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC