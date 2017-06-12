You won $447 million in Powerball; now what?
A crowd gathers in front of the store that sold the winning $447.8 million Powerball ticket in Menifee, Monday. Lottery officials say they still don't know who bought the winning $447.8 million Powerball jackpot ticket from the Southern California liquor store and encouraged the holder to seek sound financial and legal advice.
