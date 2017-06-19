Wrong-way driver on I-5 in Sacramento recorded on video
A car seen driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 Friday night is the same car that crashed into a truck Saturday on Highway 99, California Highway Patrol investigators said. In a video captured by Yak Studios, a woman in a silver Volvo drives into oncoming traffic shortly after 8 p.m. Friday on Interstate 5 near Del Paso Road.
