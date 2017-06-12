With budget done, California lawmakers turn to other issues
In this Aug. 4, 2013, file photo, an oil field pump jack operates near Lost Hills, Calif. California's cap-and-trade law, which puts a cap and a price on carbon emissions, expires in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JTTF
|7,136
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Sat
|Willy
|16
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Sat
|25 FREE
|1
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jun 15
|The Warden
|46
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 14
|Willy
|30
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Jun 14
|lettigo
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC