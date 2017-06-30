When the cops dona t kill you
Sacramento Superior Court Judge Marjorie Koller presides over a pretrial hearing in the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office's case against Paul Cantarutti. Related stories: A Sacramento cop guns down a schizophrenic man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets Play Music
|1 hr
|Ferlin
|7
|Couple living out of SUV arrested after child f...
|Thu
|cletus
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Curious
|7,143
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Jun 26
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Jun 26
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC