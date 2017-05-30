UCD students awarded Fulbright grants...

UCD students awarded Fulbright grants, will teach English around the globe

Davis Enterprise

Three have won prestigious grants, awarded by the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to promote educational and cultural exchange, and will conduct research in Ukraine, Indonesia and India; four others have been awarded the grants to teach English in Malta, Colombia, Malaysia and Germany. They are: * Jennifer Hoover of Davis * Gillian Irwin of Davis * Nina Fontana of Davis * Ana Skomal of Bonita * Joshua Paull of Walnut Creek * Amanda Eke of Sacramento * April Kersh of Seattle The program of the U.S. Department of State awards about 1,900 grants annually to fund airfare, room and board, health insurance and incidental expenses for one academic year of international graduate study, advanced research and teaching in 140 countries.

