Transient Man with BB Gun Prompts Evacuation at Sacramento Office Building

Roughly 10 to 15 people had to evacuate their offices Sunday after an unresponsive transient man was found in an elevator with what officers later discovered was a BB gun. Someone in a commercial building on Howe Avenue, situated near Parkington Court and Edward Court, called 911 when the man was spotted in the elevator with a gun leaning against the wall.

