Toddler killed, firefighter arrested, Construction fire; KCRA Today, June 6, 2017
Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, is wanted in connection to the stabbing death of her 1-year-old granddaughter, the Colton Police Department said. A 1-year-old girl was slain and her 5-year-old sister and mother critically wounded Monday in a stabbing that Southern California authorities suspect was carried out by the children's grandmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|JTTF
|7,117
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|2 hr
|Marion Miner
|26
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon...
|16 hr
|VanessaRebecca
|3
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Sat
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Jun 3
|Babe Ruth
|2
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Jun 1
|Finding
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC