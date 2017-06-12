'TigerFish' author offers a look at refugees' challenges

The Avid Reader welcomes Sacramento author HoA ng Chi Truong for a reading, discussion and signing of her captivating memoir, "TigerFish," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. "TigerFish" chronicles Truong's childhood in Vietnam, and her experience of acculturation as a refugee in America. Her work offers poignant passages through the eyes of a teenager.

