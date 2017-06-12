Three-vehicle injury accident caused by red light runner, police say
A small white Honda sedan ran a stop sign at Kenmore Drive and Cedar Avenue and struck a Toyota Camry that collided with a flatbed truck. The white sedan ended up coming to rest against a house at Fairfax and Cedar avenues.
