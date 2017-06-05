The other badge: Sacramentoa s next p...

The other badge: Sacramentoa s next police chief may differ with the sheriff on immigration

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Interim Police Chief Brian Louie drew criticism for how video was released of this officer-involved shooting on February 10. Related stories: Her illegal dad: The Obama administration took her father. Now she worries that Trump will come for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 2 hr KY Proud 17
News Former Basketball Coach Convicted of Child Anno... (Feb '08) 3 hr Sophia 449
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 3 hr Colonel Sanders 6
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 7 hr JTTF 7,119
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Tue Marion Miner 26
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon... Mon VanessaRebecca 3
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) Jun 3 RiccardoFire 153
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC