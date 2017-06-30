Suspect in 2008 MV slayings arrested in Sacramento
Nicory Spann, 27, is being charged with attempted murder after allegedly taking a deputy's firearm and shooting him in the face. A man previously linked to a 2008 double-homicide in Mountain View was arrested in Sacramento County this week for allegedly attacking a sheriff's deputy and shooting him in the face.
