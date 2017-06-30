Suspect in 2008 MV slayings arrested ...

Suspect in 2008 MV slayings arrested in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Nicory Spann, 27, is being charged with attempted murder after allegedly taking a deputy's firearm and shooting him in the face. A man previously linked to a 2008 double-homicide in Mountain View was arrested in Sacramento County this week for allegedly attacking a sheriff's deputy and shooting him in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lets Play Music 2 hr RiccardoFire 7
News Couple living out of SUV arrested after child f... 21 hr cletus 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Curious 7,143
Is Trump a Tran? Jun 26 R Fire 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Jun 26 shanshan 5,458
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 25 cbo 23
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Jun 23 Horace Schmitz 42
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC