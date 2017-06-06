Suspect Arrested in Sacramento Metro Fire Station Burglary
A man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a fire station on Greenback Lane in Orangevale, according to the sheriff's department. Monday, detectives arrested Lonnie Scott Schaefer, 28, of Sacramento on charges related to a burglary at a Sacramento Metro Fire Department station on Greenback Lane near Almond Avenue.
