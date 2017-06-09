Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder...

Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Deputy After Fleeing Traffic Stop Scene

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Sacramento authorities arrested a suspect who shot at a deputy early Thursday morning during a traffic stop near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. Just before 3 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop a white Lincoln for a vehicle code violation when Jimmy Young Vang exited the passenger side of the vehicle with a handgun and fired shots at the deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 6 hr Miss Fluffy 21
News Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08) 6 hr Digbe 127
Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm... Thu canaanchina 1
Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module Thu canaanchina 1
Bin Washing Station, Combined Type Washer with ... Thu canaanchina 1
High-efficiency Film Coater with Perforated Dru... Thu canaanchina 1
Charging Series Pharma Lifter, Pharma Lifter fo... Thu canaanchina 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC