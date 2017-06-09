Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Deputy After Fleeing Traffic Stop Scene
Sacramento authorities arrested a suspect who shot at a deputy early Thursday morning during a traffic stop near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. Just before 3 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop a white Lincoln for a vehicle code violation when Jimmy Young Vang exited the passenger side of the vehicle with a handgun and fired shots at the deputy.
