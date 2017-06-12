Suisun City woman identified as train accident victim
A pedestrian killed by a train last Saturday after reportedly “trespassing on the tracks” near Suisun City has been identified. Solano County Coroner's officials said Friday that Dianne Leduff, 65, of Suisun City, is believed to have stepped in front of the train.
