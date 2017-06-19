So what exactly do those Sacramento police PODs do?

As you have likely noticed, boxes labeled with the Sacramento Police Department's seal have been popping up all around the city, and you may have wondered what exactly those squares attached to light poles are for? PODs -- or police observation devices -- are essentially cameras that serve several purposes for the city of Sacramento in terms of crime fighting. The PODs continuously record, and officers can retrieve data to search for vehicles, people and other information connected with police incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.