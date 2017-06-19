So what exactly do those Sacramento p...

So what exactly do those Sacramento police PODs do?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

As you have likely noticed, boxes labeled with the Sacramento Police Department's seal have been popping up all around the city, and you may have wondered what exactly those squares attached to light poles are for? PODs -- or police observation devices -- are essentially cameras that serve several purposes for the city of Sacramento in terms of crime fighting. The PODs continuously record, and officers can retrieve data to search for vehicles, people and other information connected with police incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 5 hr Abe 7,141
Is Trump a Tran? 12 hr adm srv delete 1
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri Horace Schmitz 42
i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5... Thu Xzavi190 2
Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins Thu fiveminute bjs 2
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Jun 22 Your Service Prov... 19
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Jun 15 The Warden 46
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC