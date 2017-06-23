Sheriffa s Office: Sex Offender Remov...

Sheriffa s Office: Sex Offender Removes Ankle Monitor, May Be Headed Toward Sacramento

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Friday a paroled sex offender had reportedly removed his ankle monitor and expressed wanting to head to Sacramento. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said an anonymous caller reported 25-year-old Alexander Paul Childs had removed his ankle monitor.

