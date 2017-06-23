Sheriffa s Office: Sex Offender Removes Ankle Monitor, May Be Headed Toward Sacramento
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Friday a paroled sex offender had reportedly removed his ankle monitor and expressed wanting to head to Sacramento. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said an anonymous caller reported 25-year-old Alexander Paul Childs had removed his ankle monitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|JTTF
|7,139
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|21 hr
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Thu
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Thu
|fiveminute bjs
|2
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Thu
|Your Service Prov...
|19
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jun 15
|The Warden
|46
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Jun 14
|lettigo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC