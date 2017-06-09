Several Light Rail Lines to Close for...

Several Light Rail Lines to Close for Weekend Repairs

13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Some public transportation passengers will have to ride the bus this weekend as crews work on the 13th Street light rail station. A 30-year-old switch will be replaced at the station, forcing the following light rail services that travel between the River District and downtown to temporarily close, according to Wendy Williams of the Sacramento Regional Transit District: The temporary closure will start 7 p.m. Friday and all lines will completely reopen by the start of service Monday.

