Several Light Rail Lines to Close for Weekend Repairs
Some public transportation passengers will have to ride the bus this weekend as crews work on the 13th Street light rail station. A 30-year-old switch will be replaced at the station, forcing the following light rail services that travel between the River District and downtown to temporarily close, according to Wendy Williams of the Sacramento Regional Transit District: The temporary closure will start 7 p.m. Friday and all lines will completely reopen by the start of service Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Curious
|7,122
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Fri
|Miss Fluffy
|21
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Digbe
|127
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|Bin Washing Station, Combined Type Washer with ...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|High-efficiency Film Coater with Perforated Dru...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC