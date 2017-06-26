See smoke in Sacramento? Controlled burns planned Monday
People in the Sacramento area may see smoke and flames Monday as fire officials conduct controlled burns in an effort to prevent future fires from sparking. The burns are expected to begin about 10 a.m. along the American River in Sacramento and in the northern Sacramento County portion of Rio Linda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump a Tran?
|5 hr
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|20 hr
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Sun
|cbo
|23
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Abe
|7,141
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC