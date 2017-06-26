See smoke in Sacramento? Controlled b...

See smoke in Sacramento? Controlled burns planned Monday

People in the Sacramento area may see smoke and flames Monday as fire officials conduct controlled burns in an effort to prevent future fires from sparking. The burns are expected to begin about 10 a.m. along the American River in Sacramento and in the northern Sacramento County portion of Rio Linda.

