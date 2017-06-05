Search underway in Zamora for suspect after Sacramento shooting
Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies - with the assistance of officials from West Sacramento, Yolo County and the CHP - are looking for suspects in an officer involved shooting in Zamora near Interstate 5. The shooting happened Thursday around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road where a sheriff's deputy stopped a white Lincoln for a suspected code violation. The male suspect got out of the vehicle's passenger side with a handgun and immediately fired several shots at the deputy hitting the deputy's patrol car, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
