Sacramentoa s Last Remaining Kmart to Close

Sacramento's Last Remaining Kmart to Close

The last remaining Kmart store in Sacramento is closing in September, as part of a larger batch of closures announced this week by parent company Sears. The closures are indicative of a continued downward trend for brick and mortar retail, but many neighbors in the lower-income Fruitridge area say they rely on the South Sacramento store.

